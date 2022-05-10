Puma Exploration to Exhibit at The 2022 Vancouver Investment Conference - Booth 203

Rimouski, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTC Pink: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Puma's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth #203 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on the Company's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project.

We look forward to seeing you there.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK PROJECT

The 100%-owned, over 30,000 ha Williams Brook property hosts the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), where drilling in 2021 returned 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (WB21-02)(see Sept.15, 2021 News Release). The Company is well-financed, and a C$5M fully-funded 2022 exploration program was launched in January 2022 to confirm the extent at shallow depth of the alteration and gold mineralization found at surface along 750 m of the OGT in 2021. Results from the first 19 holes (app. 2,400 m) of the 2022 program identified a new gold discovery 300 m northeast of hole WB21-02 with an intercept of 34.93 g/t gold over 3 m within a wider zone assaying 6.47 g/t Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25 (see April 28, 2022 News Release). Gold mineralization at the OGT appears to be associated with widespread alteration with high-grade gold samples occurring within a large lower-grade envelope.

Puma expects to complete its ongoing 10,000 m drilling program in June. It will then launch a surface exploration program to identify future drilling targets on the remainder of the > 7km-long OGT and further afield on the Company's large land package.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ABOUT VRIC

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is the world's largest resource investment conference dedicated to resource exploration. It will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

This conference is a must-see for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (cambridgehouse.com).

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

