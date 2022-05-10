Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Puma Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUMA   CA74588S2029

PUMA EXPLORATION INC.

(PUMA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/09 03:52:56 pm EDT
0.3150 CAD   -3.08%
07:05aPuma Exploration to Exhibit at The 2022 Vancouver Investment Conference - Booth 203
NE
05/04Puma Exploration Adds Second Drill at Its Williams Brook Gold Project, New Brunswick
MT
05/04Puma Exploration Adds a Second Drill at Its Williams Brook Gold Project
GL
Puma Exploration to Exhibit at The 2022 Vancouver Investment Conference - Booth 203

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Rimouski, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTC Pink: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Puma's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth #203 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on the Company's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project.

We look forward to seeing you there.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK PROJECT
The 100%-owned, over 30,000 ha Williams Brook property hosts the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), where drilling in 2021 returned 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (WB21-02)(see Sept.15, 2021 News Release). The Company is well-financed, and a C$5M fully-funded 2022 exploration program was launched in January 2022 to confirm the extent at shallow depth of the alteration and gold mineralization found at surface along 750 m of the OGT in 2021. Results from the first 19 holes (app. 2,400 m) of the 2022 program identified a new gold discovery 300 m northeast of hole WB21-02 with an intercept of 34.93 g/t gold over 3 m within a wider zone assaying 6.47 g/t Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25 (see April 28, 2022 News Release). Gold mineralization at the OGT appears to be associated with widespread alteration with high-grade gold samples occurring within a large lower-grade envelope.

Puma expects to complete its ongoing 10,000 m drilling program in June. It will then launch a surface exploration program to identify future drilling targets on the remainder of the > 7km-long OGT and further afield on the Company's large land package.

QUALIFIED PERSON
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ABOUT VRIC

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is the world's largest resource investment conference dedicated to resource exploration. It will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

This conference is a must-see for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (cambridgehouse.com).

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; 
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122966


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,19 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2021 1,87 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart PUMA EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Puma Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcel Robillard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ginette Gosselin Brisson Chief Financial Officer
Réjean Gosselin Executive Chairman
Richard Andre Thibault Independent Director
Michel Fontaine Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA EXPLORATION INC.-25.00%26
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.35%163 207
RIO TINTO PLC6.05%107 361
GLENCORE PLC22.30%73 709
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.42%49 323
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)68.41%43 371