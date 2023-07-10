EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2023
Address: https://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 26, 2023
Address: https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Language:
English
Company:
PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet:
www.puma.com
