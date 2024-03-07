EQS-News: PUMA SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
PUMA SE
PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
The buyback will be carried in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the rules of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures (“Regulation (EU) 2016/1052”). The buyback will be carried out by instructing an independent financial service provider. The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the acquisition of PUMA SE shares in keeping with the above-mentioned rules and to comply with the provisions of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 7 May 2020. In particular, the financial service provider is obliged to observe the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The financial service provider will make its decisions regarding the timing of share acquisitions independently of and without influence by PUMA SE, according to Article 4 para. 2 b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. PUMA SE will thus not exercise control over the financial service provider’s decisions in this respect. In accordance with applicable legal requirements, the share buyback may at any time be terminated, suspended or resumed, as the case may be.
Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in detailed and aggregated form. In addition, PUMA SE will post on its website https://about.puma.com/de/investor-relations the transactions disclosed and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.
Herzogenaurach, 7 March 2024
Management Board
07.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 81 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 81 42375
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@puma.com
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006969603
|WKN:
|696960
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1853239
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1853239 07.03.2024 CET/CEST