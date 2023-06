June 23 (Reuters) - The economy of Antigua and Barbuda should grow 5.5% this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday, as the Caribbean island state's real gross domestic product is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.

This follows an expected growth of 7.8% for last year, the IMF said, as a sharp bounce back in tourism and robust construction boost the country's economy. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)