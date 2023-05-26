Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PUMA SE
  News
  Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:09:35 2023-05-26 pm EDT
45.51 EUR   +2.58%
01:08pPUMA SE : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:21pBaader Bank upgrades Puma SE to 'Buy' - target down to 60 euros
DP
05/25PUMA SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baader Bank upgrades Puma SE to 'Buy' - target down to 60 euros

05/26/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank has upgraded Puma SE from "Add" to "Buy", but lowered its price target from 70 to 60 euros. The shares of the sporting goods manufacturer are currently trading at a discount of around 27 percent to the competition, analyst Volker Bosse justified his buy recommendation in a study presented on Friday. He justified the reduced price target with his downgraded earnings forecasts./edh/la

Publication of the original study: 26.05.2023 / 14:06 / CEST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
05/24PUMA Made 7 Out of 10 Products from Better Materials In 2022
BU
05/23PUMA SE : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/22Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY as of 05/22/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
05/22Dd : PUMA SE: Hubert Hinterseher, buy
EQ
05/22Dd : PUMA SE: Arne Freundt, buy
EQ
05/19European shares rise with Germany's DAX hitting record
RE
05/18Insider Sell: Axcelis Technologies
MT
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
Financials
Sales 2023 8 978 M 9 609 M 9 609 M
Net income 2023 364 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2023 892 M 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 6 643 M 7 125 M 7 110 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 44,36 €
Average target price 70,71 €
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Freundt Chairman-Management Board
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Héloïse Temple-Boyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-21.76%7 125
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION12.74%11 862
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.23.17%7 995
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.86%6 796
CROCS, INC.-3.79%6 470
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-3.83%2 633
