Baader Bank upgrades Puma SE to 'Buy' - target down to 60 euros

MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank has upgraded Puma SE from "Add" to "Buy", but lowered its price target from 70 to 60 euros. The shares of the sporting goods manufacturer are currently trading at a discount of around 27 percent to the competition, analyst Volker Bosse justified his buy recommendation in a study presented on Friday. He justified the reduced price target with his downgraded earnings forecasts./edh/la

Publication of the original study: 26.05.2023 / 14:06 / CEST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

