Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PUMA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/22 03:42:00 am
90.91 EUR   +0.63%
03:30aCHANGING THE GAME : Puma unveils innovative creative...
PU
03:08aPUMA  : REDUCE. REUSE. REGENERATE. – INTRODUCING THE PUMA...
PU
04/19PUMA  : enhances innovation and style with Porsche Design...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CHANGING THE GAME: PUMA UNVEILS INNOVATIVE CREATIVE...

04/22/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Looking to the major championships and beyond, teams must only see great: in every game, every action, every opportunity. Great is a vision. And to change the game forever, we must change the way we see the game today. Inspired by the 'Only See Great' platform, PUMA reaches beyond the status quo to innovate and craft a new creative direction for the Italy Away kit, blurring the lines between football and fashion.

Made for millions. The new Italy Away kit symbolizes the passion, pride and identity of Italy. The kit is not only for the eleven players on the pitch, the 23-man playing squad or the federation, but for Italy and the millions of people it represents.

The jersey proudly displays 'Italia' across the front with the flag colors in a bright, brilliant graphic alongside the centrally aligned FIGC emblem and PUMA cat. A key new feature is the Italian crest has been tonally embossed throughout the jersey elevating the identity and visualization of Italy and weaving them into the fabric creating a striking visual aesthetic. Navy blue accents add an elegant finishing touch to the classic white Away jersey.

'The new Italy kit reimagines traditional kit design,' said Heiko Desens, Global Director Creative and Innovation. 'Our aim was to create groundbreaking design that brings newness and energy. The kit celebrates Italy's national pride, inspiring them to achieve greatness at this summer's major championships. We want to continue to push the boundaries, and this is just the beginning of an exciting new direction for PUMA.'

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUMA SE
03:30aCHANGING THE GAME : Puma unveils innovative creative...
PU
03:08aPUMA  : REDUCE. REUSE. REGENERATE. – INTRODUCING THE PUMA...
PU
04/19PUMA  : enhances innovation and style with Porsche Design...
PU
04/19PUMA  : And bvb launch special edition retro jersey in...
PU
04/16AIRBUS  : To Supply Nine Helicopters To French Armed Forces
MT
04/15PUMA SE  : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
04/14SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
04/13TALOS ENERGY  : Reports Successful Drilling Results From Puma West Exploration
MT
04/13BP Finds Oil at Puma West Prospect in Deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico
DJ
04/12PUMA  : UNVEILS “ONLY SEE GREAT” BRAND CAMPAIGN TO SPARK...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 965 M 7 177 M 7 177 M
Net income 2021 256 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2021 201 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 13 513 M 16 262 M 16 259 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 14 374
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 93,48 €
Last Close Price 90,34 €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-2.10%16 262
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION16.11%9 236
CROCS, INC.19.81%4 913
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED20.69%4 194
POU CHEN CORPORATION15.45%3 821
ALPARGATAS S.A.-10.05%3 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ