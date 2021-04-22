CHANGING THE GAME: PUMA UNVEILS INNOVATIVE CREATIVE...

Looking to the major championships and beyond, teams must only see great: in every game, every action, every opportunity. Great is a vision. And to change the game forever, we must change the way we see the game today. Inspired by the 'Only See Great' platform, PUMA reaches beyond the status quo to innovate and craft a new creative direction for the Italy Away kit, blurring the lines between football and fashion.

Made for millions. The new Italy Away kit symbolizes the passion, pride and identity of Italy. The kit is not only for the eleven players on the pitch, the 23-man playing squad or the federation, but for Italy and the millions of people it represents.

The jersey proudly displays 'Italia' across the front with the flag colors in a bright, brilliant graphic alongside the centrally aligned FIGC emblem and PUMA cat. A key new feature is the Italian crest has been tonally embossed throughout the jersey elevating the identity and visualization of Italy and weaving them into the fabric creating a striking visual aesthetic. Navy blue accents add an elegant finishing touch to the classic white Away jersey.

'The new Italy kit reimagines traditional kit design,' said Heiko Desens, Global Director Creative and Innovation. 'Our aim was to create groundbreaking design that brings newness and energy. The kit celebrates Italy's national pride, inspiring them to achieve greatness at this summer's major championships. We want to continue to push the boundaries, and this is just the beginning of an exciting new direction for PUMA.'