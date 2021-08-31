Log in
CORDUROY, NOSTALGIA, AND VINTAGE INSPIRATION: NEW...

08/31/2021
The corduroy detailing continues across the apparel items in the collection, with a standout corduroy track top and pants, available in two colorways - an emerald green and cream style as well as a navy and

orange option. The extensive apparel line further includes items like high quality sweats, graphic tees, and polos adorned with retro designs.Founded in Perth, Australia in 2008, Butter Goods exists in a place where skateboarding and music collide and inspired by the different counter cultures that were born through those movements.The PUMA x Butter Goods collection drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on September 4th 2021.

Puma SE published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:51:11 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 6 498 M 7 683 M 7 683 M
Net income 2021 296 M 350 M 350 M
Net Debt 2021 438 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,8x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 15 639 M 18 455 M 18 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 14 767
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 104,55 €
Average target price 115,31 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE13.30%18 455
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION47.04%11 665
CROCS, INC.133.64%9 133
ALPARGATAS S.A.43.43%6 180
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%5 753
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED45.06%3 992