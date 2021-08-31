CORDUROY, NOSTALGIA, AND VINTAGE INSPIRATION: NEW...

The corduroy detailing continues across the apparel items in the collection, with a standout corduroy track top and pants, available in two colorways - an emerald green and cream style as well as a navy and

orange option. The extensive apparel line further includes items like high quality sweats, graphic tees, and polos adorned with retro designs.Founded in Perth, Australia in 2008, Butter Goods exists in a place where skateboarding and music collide and inspired by the different counter cultures that were born through those movements.The PUMA x Butter Goods collection drops on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on September 4th 2021.