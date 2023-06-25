STORY: The Polar Prince support vessel returned to St. John's Harbour early Saturday, as Canadian authorities opened a safety investigation into the undersea implosion of the Titan that killed all five people aboard while diving to the century-old wreck of the Titanic.

Titan launched from the Polar Prince on Sunday (June 18) and made its last contact with the crew one hour and 45 minutes later. After it went missing, the Polar Prince crew notified officials and joined the international search efforts, which ended after five days when a debris field from the submersible was found at the bottom of the North Atlantic.

Fox said a typical investigation could take up to two years, but that her team would try to complete the probe quicker as the family of the deceased would be wanting answers.