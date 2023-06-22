June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau on Thursday submitted its comments to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for review of its wholesale high-speed access (HSA) framework.

Wholesale access promotes competition for telecommunication services across Canada and looks to reduce barriers for other firms to compete with network operators.

In March, the CRTC had said it would review its existing framework and impose a 10% reduction on some wholesale rates. It invited comments about its HSA framework, with a deadline of June 22.

The Competition Bureau in response has asked the CRTC to analyze the state of competition in the industry and consider updates to its HSA framework before shifting to retail regulation.

The Bureau also asked the CRTC to identify ways to boost competition, including reducing costs for consumers wishing to change internet providers.

"Canadians rely on the internet for work, school and other vital services. That's why we remain committed to supporting the development of frameworks that promote competition in this industry to achieve lower prices, greater choice and innovation," said Matthew Boswell, the Commissioner of Competition.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)