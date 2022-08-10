Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Puma SE
  News
  Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:29 2022-08-10 am EDT
64.15 EUR   -0.39%
04:10aCelebrities and Young Activists join PUMA's Conference of the People to find Solutions for Industry's Sustainability Challenges
BU
08/04MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WATCH : BMO; Denison Mines; Great Panther Mining; Lundin Gold
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (PBYI) PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY Reports Q2 Revenue $59.5M
MT
Celebrities and Young Activists join PUMA's Conference of the People to find Solutions for Industry's Sustainability Challenges

08/10/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Sports company PUMA will be joined by celebrities and young activists during its one-day “Conference of the People” in London on September 6, which will discuss solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges, with a special focus on Gen Z.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005354/en/

Sports company PUMA will discuss solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges such as waste, materials and climate change at a global event called "Conference of the People" in September. Actress, model and activist Cara Delevingne will host the event alongside PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden and PUMA CSO Anne-Laure Descours. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sports company PUMA will discuss solutions for some of the fashion industry's most pressing sustainability challenges such as waste, materials and climate change at a global event called "Conference of the People" in September. Actress, model and activist Cara Delevingne will host the event alongside PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden and PUMA CSO Anne-Laure Descours.

Joining Actress, Model and Activist Cara Delevingne, Writer, Director and Broadcaster Reggie Yates will be guiding the audience through the event. The panel discussions on the day will be led by TV Presenter and Paralympic Medalist Ade Adepitan MBE, Sustainable Fashion Journalist Sophie Benson and Vogue Business’ Sustainability Editor Bella Webb. The discussions will focus on waste and product afterlife, using more sustainable materials, managing eco-anxiety, protecting eco-systems and finding ways for the industry to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

“Over the years I’ve made documentaries that delve into fashion and sustainability. The conversation those films sparked were at the very least inspiring” said Reggie Yates. “I love the idea of joining an event where highlighting the solutions is a priority.”

The aim of Conference of the People, powered by PUMA, is to give the young generation a voice when it comes to making decisions today that will shape their future. The first discussion of the event will center on waste and some of the solutions the industry can find to become more circular. As an example, PUMA will give an update on its RE:SUEDE project, which aims to test a biodegradable version of the company’s most iconic Suede sneaker.

A discussion about materials will investigate what brands can do to make a positive environmental impact at scale by using more sustainable sources of cotton, polyester and other fabrics, while a talk about biodiversity will show how the choice of innovative new materials can be a part of the solution.

Eco-anxiety has become a difficult subject for many young people, amidst a constant stream of negative reports about the state of the environment. Together with Cara Delevingne, a panel will show ways of turning that negative energy into positive action. Finally, there will be a discussion to show how the fashion industry can come together to speed up positive outcomes for the environment.

The Gen Z representatives taking part in the discussions include sustainable lifestyle influencers Monika Poppy and Izzy Manuel, co-founder of Flock Together, Nadeem Perera, as well as co-founders of Earthrise Studios, Jack Harries and Alice Aedy.

Conference of the People will start on September 6 at 12:30pm BST (1:30pm CET, 6:30am CT) in London for 225 invited guests. The livestream of the event is free to access for all.

To sign up or get more information, please visit PUMACOP.com

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.


© Business Wire 2022
