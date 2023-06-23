Communications services companies fell slightly, as traders retreated from bull-market leaders.

There are some doubts as to whether the technical bull market that began in June has a fundamental basis that will give it staying power, said one strategist.

"You wonder if you have to wait til july 14, which will be the official opening of earnings season," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"You have to have patience, and allow the market to diget the gains become focused on catalysts and what companies have to say."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-23 1706ET