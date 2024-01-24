Puma's net income in 2023 was around EUR305 million. "Puma Shares Drop on Lower Sales, Argentine Peso Effects," at 0931 GMT, incorrectly said net income was EUR350 million.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-24-24 0536ET
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|40.42 EUR
|-5.97%
|-7.31%
|-20.21%
|11:37am
|Correction to Puma Article
|DJ
|11:30am
|PUMA SE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
Puma's net income in 2023 was around EUR305 million. "Puma Shares Drop on Lower Sales, Argentine Peso Effects," at 0931 GMT, incorrectly said net income was EUR350 million.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-24-24 0536ET
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|892.9 ARS
|+0.05%
|+0.34%
|-
|821.9 ARS
|0.00%
|+0.46%
|-
|40.28 EUR
|-6.28%
|-7.38%
|6 975 M $
|Correction to Puma Article
|DJ
|PUMA SE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
|Puma: forecasts for 2024 disappoint, share price falls
|CF
|Puma shares plummet after key figures for 2023 and outlook
|DP
|Puma Shares Drop on Lower Sales, Argentine Peso Effects
|DJ
|PUMA and Tencent Forge Partnership to Pioneer an Innovative Comprehensive E-Commerce Business Model
|CI
|Uncertainty over profitability weighs heavily on Hugo Boss
|DP
|PUMA SE : Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
|PUMA SE : RBC keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|Puma continues to stabilize - Warburg confident
|DP
|PUMA SE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
|ZD
|PUMA SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Metzler recommendation drives Zalando recovery
|DP
|PUMA : RBC lowers price target
|CF
|Zalando remains under pressure - record low approaches
|DP
|PUMA SE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Zalando falls further towards record low
|DP
|FTSE 100 rebounds as Next outweighs slump in JD Sports
|RE
|European shares rebound from three-week lows on energy, healthcare boost
|RE
|FTSE 100 rebounds as Next outweighs slump in JD Sports
|RE
|JDSports puts Adidas and Puma investors in a bad mood
|DP
|Intersport boss hopes for sales boom from sporting events
|DP
|Bangladesh garment factories fire workers after protests, unions say
|RE
|Nike's powerhouse labels loose footing against upstart brands - analysts
|RE
|Stocks hold firm, dollar cautious ahead of inflation data
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-20.27%
|6 975 M $
|-0.37%
|9 564 M $
|-6.40%
|8 567 M $
|-1.48%
|8 471 M $
|+9.19%
|6 177 M $
|-1.13%
|2 862 M $
|-5.40%
|2 562 M $
|-11.19%
|2 265 M $
|-6.13%
|1 674 M $
|-3.39%
|1 238 M $