    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -4-

07/21/2021 | 06:12am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 21 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PUMA SE 
              PUMA WAY 1 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.puma.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220655 2021-07-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 408 M 7 542 M 7 542 M
Net income 2021 288 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2021 402 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,6x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 15 123 M 17 794 M 17 797 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 101,10 €
Average target price 106,28 €
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE9.56%17 622
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION34.55%10 587
CROCS, INC.79.64%7 463
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%6 115
ALPARGATAS S.A.25.38%5 341
POU CHEN CORPORATION15.76%3 965