    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/03 04:16:09 am
105.725 EUR   +1.03%
03:55aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
03:55aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
03:55aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -4-

08/03/2021 | 03:55am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Aug 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PUMA SE 
              PUMA WAY 1 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.puma.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223583 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 03:54 ET (07:54 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 486 M 7 700 M 7 700 M
Net income 2021 293 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2021 438 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,4x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 15 654 M 18 605 M 18 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 14 767
Free-Float 60,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 104,65 €
Average target price 112,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE13.40%18 605
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION48.02%11 742
CROCS, INC.118.07%8 524
ALPARGATAS S.A.42.93%6 170
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%6 004
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED41.55%3 837