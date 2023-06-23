DOW INDUSTRIALS SNAP 3-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
Dow Industrials Snap 3-week Streak Of Gains…
Today at 04:04 pm
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:59:57 2023-06-23 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|51.89 EUR
|-0.78%
|+2.53%
|-8.47%
|02:36pm
|Mineral & Financial JV Extends Feasibility Study Deadline for Lagoa Salgada Project
|02:35pm
|UK Retail Sales on Track for Q2 "Modest" Growth While Consumer Confidence Improves Ahead of Thursday's Rate Hike, Says Daiwa
DOW INDUSTRIALS SNAP 3-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
Mineral & Financial JV Extends Feasibility Study Deadline for Lagoa Salgada Project
UK Retail Sales on Track for Q2 "Modest" Growth While Consumer Confidence Improves Ahead of Thursday's Rate Hike, Says Daiwa
BlackBerry Reports Progress On Sustainability Agenda
BlackBerry Reduces Carbon Emissions to Meet Sustainability Agenda
EURO DOWN 0.56% TO $1.0893…
Global Investments Buys Back Shares
Bringing down inflation key to reviving private capex in India - RBI bulletin
Romania mulling measures to protect farmers at Constanta port, source says
ROMANIA TO PROPOSE GRAIN FLOW PRIORITY MEASURES FOR IT…
Nutriband Obtains Notice of Allowance for US Patent Covering Abuse Deterrent Technology
Abcam to Review Strategic Alternatives, Including Potential Sale
Cult Food Science Reports USDA's Approval FOr Cell-Cultivated Meat Sales in US
Great Southern Mining Begins Drilling Plans for Edinburgh Park Project
Russia responds to fresh EU sanctions with travel bans
UK's Hunt says banks agree to ease mortgage payments strain
B2Gold Sees Costs for its Goose Gold Project in Nunavut Climb to C$800 Million, Remains on Schedule
Glencore to Invest in Stillwater Critical Minerals
Eni, Var Energi Reach Agreement to Acquire Neptune Energy Group
Borr Drilling Secures Rig Contract Extension for $41 Million
Powell Rate-Hike Comments Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Friday
US Dollar Improves Early Friday Ahead of S&P Global Flash Measures, More Fed Speakers
Neosperience develops C-ITS platform for Sinelec on AWS
US Futures Trend Lower Premarket Friday Ahead of June's Flash PMI
Sansec Technology to Buy 67% Stake in Local Information Security Firm For 151 Million Yuan
ECB's De Cos sees another 25 bps rate hike in July, no certainty afterwards
*Assessed data
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-8.47%
|8 584 M $
|+21.05%
|7 970 M $
|-18.68%
|7 549 M $
|-2.23%
|6 640 M $
|+26.80%
|13 173 M $
|-7.02%
|3 020 M $
|-1.18%
|2 749 M $
|-1.54%
|2 564 M $
|-9.03%
|2 114 M $
|-17.29%
|1 623 M $