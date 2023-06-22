June 22 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic's real economic growth is projected to decelerate slightly to around 4% this year due to delayed effects of financial tightening and lower global demand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

The Caribbean country's economy is expected to return to its trend of about 5% expansion next year, as global financial conditions and the world economy recover, the IMF said in a statement. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)