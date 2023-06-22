STORY: This is Abby, the French bulldog.

She lives in the Netherlands, where a new law under consideration could ban ownership of dogs like her.

Her owners - Katja and Ilia - bought her as a puppy... charmed by her scrunched up looks.

But two years on - they say she's having trouble breathing on longer walks.

They've turned to surgery.

KATJA: "....around 40 minutes, half an hour, and after that she gets tired."

The overbreeding that created Abby's look - has led to her health issues.

And the Dutch government is considering a ban on possessing - and advertising - all pets with attributes that cause medical issues.

That includes features like overly short snouts - which animal rights activists say are cruel.

"We can see that the tongue occupies almost the entire oral cavity. There's not a lot of air in there."

Dr. Gert ter Haar is a specialist in short-muzzled animals at the AniCura veterinary hospital.

He says people tend to forget about the health of dogs when breeding...

and that the most affected range from pugs and bulldogs - to boxers and chows.

"So, the issue with these brachycephalic dogs, it means 'short face', right, and their face is so short that all the tissues that have to fit inside don't fit anymore. /// ...But also the ears are abnormally developed and very narrow, the teeth don't fit together, so they get a lot of problems there and often there's too much skin with hair that can poke into the eyes as well. So, with a very short face, you have a lot more problems than just the obvious breathing."

The surgery to improve Abby's breathing is successful.

But she'll need monitoring and follow-up appointments to track her condition.

The Dutch agriculture minister has drafted a legal change for the ban after a transitional period - during which owners of overbred pets will be exempt.

It's not yet clear how the law would be enforced or what the penalty would be.