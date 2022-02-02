Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/02 08:53:19 am
95.63 EUR   +0.58%
08:39aEXHALE : Puma launches newest yoga collection co-created...
PU
02/01Puma Exploration Signs Deal to Increase Williams Brook Landholdings; Up 2.6%
MT
02/01PUMA SE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EXHALE: PUMA LAUNCHES NEWEST YOGA COLLECTION CO-CREATED...

02/02/2022 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exhale collection is rooted in the intention of being better every single day - spiritually, mentally, and environmentally. PUMA and Cara made thoughtful decisions around sustainability with the use of mindful materials and techniques: All bras, tights and layering pieces are made from at least 20% recycled materials. To further minimize our impact, we've offset any unavoidable carbon emissions, making the collection carbon neutral.

Do good. Feel good. Look good. Exhale.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 13:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUMA SE
08:39aEXHALE : Puma launches newest yoga collection co-created...
PU
02/01Puma Exploration Signs Deal to Increase Williams Brook Landholdings; Up 2.6%
MT
02/01PUMA SE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/31PUMA : Be the hero of your story with the puma origin pack
PU
01/31PUMA : Dj snake creates a limited run of puma's mirage sport...
PU
01/28PUMA : Iconic suede updates its skin, courtesy of...
PU
01/27Puma Exploration Reports Additional High-Grade Gold Targets at Williams Brook Gold Proj..
MT
01/25French sports retailer Decathlon names Barbara Martin Coppola as new group CEO
RE
01/25PUMA SE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/24PUMA SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 804 M 7 704 M 7 704 M
Net income 2021 318 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2021 321 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,8x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 14 222 M 15 991 M 16 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float -
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 95,08 €
Average target price 118,10 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-11.55%15 991
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-10.11%9 038
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-2.17%6 617
CROCS, INC.-19.15%6 100
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-3.40%4 209
DR. MARTENS PLC-27.48%4 193