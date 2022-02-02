EXHALE: PUMA LAUNCHES NEWEST YOGA COLLECTION CO-CREATED...

The Exhale collection is rooted in the intention of being better every single day - spiritually, mentally, and environmentally. PUMA and Cara made thoughtful decisions around sustainability with the use of mindful materials and techniques: All bras, tights and layering pieces are made from at least 20% recycled materials. To further minimize our impact, we've offset any unavoidable carbon emissions, making the collection carbon neutral.

Do good. Feel good. Look good. Exhale.