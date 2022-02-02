EXHALE: PUMA LAUNCHES NEWEST YOGA COLLECTION CO-CREATED...

The Exhale collection is rooted in the intention of being better every single day - spiritually, mentally, and environmentally. PUMA and Cara made thoughtful decisions around sustainability with the use of mindful materials and techniques: All bras, tights and layering pieces are made from at least 20% recycled materials. To further minimize our impact, we've offset any unavoidable carbon emissions, making the collection carbon neutral.
Do good. Feel good. Look good. Exhale.
Disclaimer
Puma SE published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 13:38:03 UTC.