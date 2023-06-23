Luxury brands focused on wealthier shoppers in the U.S. are doing better
than those catering to aspirational ones with lower incomes
That's according to consultancy Bain & Company
It says there's more evidence the post-health crisis spending spree is waning in the U.S.
Entry-level items like streetwear and sneakers are underperforming
as younger shoppers face more pressure from rising prices than older generations
But Bain still upped its global annual sales forecasts for the personal luxury goods market
saying growth could spike as high as 12% this year
China is still seen as a major driver of growth
Bain says luxury sales topped $375 billion last year