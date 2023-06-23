STORY: Source: Bain & Company

Luxury brands focused on wealthier shoppers in the U.S. are doing better

than those catering to aspirational ones with lower incomes

That's according to consultancy Bain & Company

It says there's more evidence the post-health crisis spending spree is waning in the U.S.

Entry-level items like streetwear and sneakers are underperforming

as younger shoppers face more pressure from rising prices than older generations

But Bain still upped its global annual sales forecasts for the personal luxury goods market

saying growth could spike as high as 12% this year

China is still seen as a major driver of growth

Bain says luxury sales topped $375 billion last year