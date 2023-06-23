Macron was speaking at a final panel of a summit in Paris after two days of talks to give impetus to a new global finance agenda.
PARIS (Reuters) - Wealthy nations finalised on Friday overdue $100-billion climate finance pledge to developing countries, French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron was speaking at a final panel of a summit in Paris after two days of talks to give impetus to a new global finance agenda.
