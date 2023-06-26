"The probability has increased that the gross domestic product will also shrink in the second quarter," he said.
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy faces the prospect of a longer recession as domestic demand and the expectations of exporters have both weakened, Klaus Wohlrabe, the head of Ifo surveys, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
"The probability has increased that the gross domestic product will also shrink in the second quarter," he said.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Maria Sheahan)
