HITS FROM THE ARCHIVE: PUMA RELEASES THE NEVERWORN...

The PUMA Archive is a sportswear and sneaker fan's dream. This never-ending source of design inspiration serves as a creative treasure trove for new ideas and the basis of The NeverWorn capsule. Never worn and preserved for decades, deadstock products gain an authentic and visually satisfying look over time, an effect which has been replicated across The NeverWorn sneaker offering. Designs come in a modern fabric mix combined with vintage-looking looking materials, retro detailing, and graphics.

"The Archive is our passion and symbolizes for me the most important thing: to learn from the old to create something new - without heritage there is no future," says PUMA Chief Archivist Helmut Fischer. "You show the people what we already had, and as time goes on, we create something new out of it. The Archive is PUMA's soul out of which those new products are being created."