    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
HITS FROM THE ARCHIVE: PUMA RELEASES THE NEVERWORN...

12/03/2021
The PUMA Archive is a sportswear and sneaker fan's dream. This never-ending source of design inspiration serves as a creative treasure trove for new ideas and the basis of The NeverWorn capsule. Never worn and preserved for decades, deadstock products gain an authentic and visually satisfying look over time, an effect which has been replicated across The NeverWorn sneaker offering. Designs come in a modern fabric mix combined with vintage-looking looking materials, retro detailing, and graphics.

"The Archive is our passion and symbolizes for me the most important thing: to learn from the old to create something new - without heritage there is no future," says PUMA Chief Archivist Helmut Fischer. "You show the people what we already had, and as time goes on, we create something new out of it. The Archive is PUMA's soul out of which those new products are being created."

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 650 M 7 511 M 7 511 M
Net income 2021 300 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2021 195 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,6x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 15 796 M 17 863 M 17 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 60,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 105,60 €
Average target price 117,31 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE14.43%17 863
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION38.64%10 913
CROCS, INC.159.72%9 577
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%5 509
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED57.78%4 278
ALPARGATAS S.A.-9.52%3 682