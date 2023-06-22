June 22 (Reuters) -

* IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR WELCOMES DEBT TREATMENT AGREEMENT REACHED BY ZAMBIA AND ITS OFFICIAL CREDITORS UNDER THE G20 COMMON FRAMEWORK

* IMF - DEBT AGREEMENT PAVES THE WAY FOR THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST REVIEW OF ZAMBIA'S THREE-YEAR EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT Source text: https://tinyurl.com/275wfxbr