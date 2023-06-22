MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Milan have opened an investigation into Eurovita, a small life insurer which has been placed under special administration by Italian authorities after running into trouble, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Italy is currently trying to orchestrate an industry rescue for Eurovita, which is owned by British private equity fund Cinven.

The sources said that, at the moment, nobody was under investigation in the probe and no possible crime had yet been identified.

The probe has been opened by the department of Milan prosecutors' office in charge of financial crime, the sources said.

Italy's insurance regulator IVASS declined to comment. Eurovita and Cinven had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan and Pablo Mayo Cerquiero in London; Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za; editing by Alvise Armellini)