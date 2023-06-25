STORY: Dressed in colourful, glittery costumes, some face-painted and some in elaborate attires, participants danced to the beats of drums while waving the LGBTQ community's trademark rainbow flag.

"We all have the right to love, we all have the right to live. We are human beings, obviously we are different, but just because you like women or you like men, you shouldn't be treated differently," participant Aranza Lopez said.

Parade attendees marched through Mexico City's iconic Reforma boulevard, which looked packed from above.

Mexico City is home to the most visible gay community in the country and couples freely express affection in many parts of the city. However, outside the capital attitudes differ sharply, with an impunity towards discrimination and reports of violence against LGBTQ citizens, according to activists.