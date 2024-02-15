(Alliance News) - Marks & Spencer Group PLC on Thursday announced an expansion in the range of sportswear products.

The London-based high street stalwart said it is welcoming a range of products from Puma SE and Reebok International Ltd to its sportswear platform on its website.

"More than 140 products from the global sportswear brands will be added to M&S.com throughout February and March, including a range of performance and lifestyle apparel and footwear, such as Reebok’s bestselling footwear styles, the Club C and the Nano," M&S said.

Nick Paulson-Ellis, founder & chief executive officer of Sports Edit said: "Our carefully curated edit of sportswear partners on The Sports Edit platform on M&S.com now includes five out of the top ten global sportswear brands, with more to follow later in the year – and we’re still only one year in."

M&S shares were flat at 235.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London, while Puma shares rose 1.5% to EUR42.30 each in the afternoon in Frankfurt.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

