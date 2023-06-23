Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears of weakening economic activity.

Regional business surveys are consistent with the onset of a recession but have falsely predicted slowdowns in previous periods of uncertainty, said one brokerage.

"In past episodes where hard and soft data diverged, there was often a factor affecting sentiment one way or the other that with hindsight was distorting the survey responses," said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

