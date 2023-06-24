STORY: "I think this document is very important, beyond being a paper or a marriage symbol, it's the security I can bring to my family" said one groom at the ceremony in Mexico City's civil registry where couples joined to seal their union.

A bride at the ceremony said "It's exciting because we have been living together for a while. I didn't think it would happen this way. It's very exciting."

The capital city's government organised the event to show their support for civil and LGBTQ+ rights the day before the gay parade amid the 15th anniversary since same-sex married were approved.