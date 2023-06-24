Prigozhin said his fighters had advanced 200 km (124 miles)towards Moscow in the last 24 hours.
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mutinous Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had ordered his fighters, who had been advancing on Moscow, to turn around and return to their bases in order to avoid bloodshed.
Prigozhin said his fighters had advanced 200 km (124 miles)towards Moscow in the last 24 hours.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
