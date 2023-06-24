STORY: "The ocean was his home away from home, just so comfortable out there, no matter what ocean. He did so many different dives all over the place. But water just was his thing. And being in submersibles was his thing. And so, I guess if I had to pick a location to be, I know the Titanic means so much to him, to know that that was where he was in his final moments, I think it is important to me."

Paschall said the family's "hearts were broken" when they heard the news that the Titan was found in pieces from a "catastrophic implosion" that killed everyone aboard.

"He had mentioned that this trip was happening, but he never said, 'This the crew, this is the vessel' and all that stuff. It sounds weird, but he goes down so much, it's almost like a routine."

Nargeolet was a world renowned expert with more than 35 dives to the Titanic shipwreck under his belt, according to his colleagues.

He was the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, which owns the rights to the ship's remains.

The French explorer started researching and exploring the Titanic wreck when he joined the French ocean research institute Ifremer in 1986, after a 22-year career in the French navy.

Nargeolet went missing on Sunday (June 18) along with four others on a tourist visit aboard the Titan submersible to see the wreck of the British ocean liner, which sank when it hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912 and now lies on the seabed at a depth of about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters).