STORY: Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police said they were investigating.

Grona Lund said in a statement the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice. A spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 meters (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.