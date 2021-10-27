PRESS RELEASE : PUMA SE: PUMA's continued brand -2

As a result of the longer-than-expected lockdown in South Vietnam as well as port congestion and container shortages, the industry faces delays, which are having a negative impact on PUMA's product supply in the short-term. PUMA will continue to maneuver through these challenges by building on its brand momentum and operational flexibility. The strong and profitable growth in the first nine months of 2021, a strong product line up as well as very good feedback from retail partners and consumers make us confident for the mid-term success and growth of PUMA.

Financial Calendar: February 23, 2022 Financial Results FY 2021

April 27, 2022 Quarterly Statement Q1 2022

May 11, 2022 Annual General Meeting

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 14,300 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

