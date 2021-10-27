Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PUMA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : PUMA SE: PUMA's continued brand -2-

10/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a result of the longer-than-expected lockdown in South Vietnam as well as port congestion and container shortages, the industry faces delays, which are having a negative impact on PUMA's product supply in the short-term. PUMA will continue to maneuver through these challenges by building on its brand momentum and operational flexibility. The strong and profitable growth in the first nine months of 2021, a strong product line up as well as very good feedback from retail partners and consumers make us confident for the mid-term success and growth of PUMA.

Rounding differences may be observed in the percentage and numerical values expressed in millions of Euro since the underlying calculations are always based on thousands of Euro.

Financial Calendar: February 23, 2022 Financial Results FY 2021

April 27, 2022 Quarterly Statement Q1 2022

May 11, 2022 Annual General Meeting

The financial releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at "about.puma.com".

Media Relations: Kerstin Neuber - Senior Head of Corporate Communications - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2984 - kerstin.neuber@puma.com

Investor Relations: Gottfried Hoppe - Teamhead Investor Relations & Finance Strategy - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 3157 - investor-relations@puma.com

Notes to the editors:

- The financial reports are posted on https://about.puma.com

- PUMA SE stock symbol:

Reuters: PUMG.DE, Bloomberg: PUM GY, Börse Frankfurt: ISIN: DE0006969603- WKN: 696960

Notes relating to forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements about the Company's future financial status and strategic initiatives. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management team. These are subject to a certain level of risk and uncertainty including, but not limited to those described above or in other disclosures, in particular in the chapter Risk and Opportunity Management in the Group Management Report. In the event that the expectations and the assumptions do not materialize or unforeseen risks arise, the Company's actual results can differ significantly from expectations. Therefore, we cannot assume responsibility for the correctness of these statements. 

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 14,300 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PUMA SE 
              PUMA WAY 1 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 9132 81 0 
Fax:          +49 9132 81 42375 
E-mail:       investor-relations@puma.com 
Internet:     www.puma.com 
ISIN:         DE0006969603 
WKN:          696960 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1243850 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243850 2021-10-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243850&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about PUMA SE
02:13aPuma hikes sales outlook despite supply challenges
RE
02:09aQuarterly statement Q3 2021
PU
02:02aPUMA SE : PUMA's continued brand momentum and operational flexibility resulted in strong s..
EQ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : PUMA SE: PUMA's continued brand -2-
DJ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : PUMA SE: PUMA's continued brand momentum and operational flexibility resul..
DJ
10/25PUMA SE : Release according to Article -4-
DJ
10/25PUMA SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
10/25PUMA SE : Release according to Article -2-
DJ
10/25PUMA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
EQ
10/22PUMA : and W Series design special edition race gear...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 539 M 7 587 M 7 587 M
Net income 2021 294 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2021 442 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 15 332 M 17 777 M 17 789 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 767
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 102,50 €
Average target price 115,45 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE11.08%17 777
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION31.72%10 672
CROCS, INC.148.39%9 159
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%5 075
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED64.94%4 326
ALPARGATAS S.A.4.55%4 305