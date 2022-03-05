PUMA : AND AMI HAVE PARTNERED TO CELEBRATE FAMILY AND...

The collection includes some of PUMA's classic footwear silhouettes featuring classics like the Slipstream Lo, Suede Crepe, and the newly released Suede Mayu. The apparel includes t-shirts, polos, jackets, hoodies, shorts, crews, pants, and bras that mix and match perfectly to build a full wardrobe. But the collaboration wouldn't be complete without the accessories - bucket hat, curve caps, shoulder bags, and a grip bag. "I've been following Alexandre's work for some time now. Ever since I started at PUMA, I was thinking of what a great partnership this would be, today, I'm delighted with the result," said Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director for PUMA. "This was a real and authentic collaboration; both of our teams brought a lot of ideas to the table, and we were able to design a timeless and elevated classic sportswear collection for today's consumer."
The PUMA x AMI Collection will be available exclusively in AMI stores starting Match 16th, and globally March 19th on PUMA.com, PUMA stores, amiparis.com and selected retailers.
