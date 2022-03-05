Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Puma SE
  News
  Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
PUMA : AND AMI HAVE PARTNERED TO CELEBRATE FAMILY AND...

03/05/2022
The collection includes some of PUMA's classic footwear silhouettes featuring classics like the Slipstream Lo, Suede Crepe, and the newly released Suede Mayu. The apparel includes t-shirts, polos, jackets, hoodies, shorts, crews, pants, and bras that mix and match perfectly to build a full wardrobe. But the collaboration wouldn't be complete without the accessories - bucket hat, curve caps, shoulder bags, and a grip bag. "I've been following Alexandre's work for some time now. Ever since I started at PUMA, I was thinking of what a great partnership this would be, today, I'm delighted with the result," said Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director for PUMA. "This was a real and authentic collaboration; both of our teams brought a lot of ideas to the table, and we were able to design a timeless and elevated classic sportswear collection for today's consumer."

The PUMA x AMI Collection will be available exclusively in AMI stores starting Match 16th, and globally March 19th on PUMA.com, PUMA stores, amiparis.com and selected retailers.

#PUMAxAmi

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 7 705 M 8 410 M 8 410 M
Net income 2022 423 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2022 369 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 10 125 M 11 051 M 11 051 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 16 125
Free-Float 60,8%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 67,68 €
Average target price 115,30 €
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-37.04%11 051
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-32.96%6 689
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-13.73%5 842
CROCS, INC.-44.06%4 390
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-11.05%3 790
POU CHEN CORPORATION-3.47%3 346