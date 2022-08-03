Log in
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:04 2022-08-03 am EDT
66.41 EUR   +2.45%
PUMA Ambassador and Canadian Sprinter Andre De Grasse Shares His Motivation and Goals in PUMA's “Only See Great” Campaign

08/03/2022 | 05:53am EDT
“It’s just about embracing the journey

Having just won gold in the men’s 4x100 relay at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, De Grasse speaks about his motivation to keep performing at the highest level in a video interview with sports company PUMA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005428/en/

PUMA Ambassador and Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse shares his motivation and goals in PUMA’s “Only See Great” campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

PUMA Ambassador and Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse shares his motivation and goals in PUMA’s “Only See Great” campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

With the ‘Only See Great’ campaign, PUMA explores the career path of its brand ambassadors, as they talk about their own paths to greatness, listening to their hearts, and finding a vision that no one else can see.

In the interview, Andre talks about his extraordinary performances, his very first successes and how he prepared for the moments leading up to it.

“Every year is a learning curve, a learning step. And I feel like I want to just keep climbing the ladder, I told myself going into the Olympics that I wanted to win three gold medals. I came up a little bit short”, De Grasse laughs. “I got one. And now it’s like, okay, now I need to focus on what are the things that I can do to continue to get better.”

Andre’s biggest drive is to be the best version of himself and to continue to carry on his legacy of being one of the best track and field athletes in the world.

First a hamstring injury stopped De Grasse, then COVID. How did he manage to stay motivated? “I think I get a lot of support from my family, my friends, they continue to push me every single day to be the best athlete of myself. Obviously, I have self-motivation as well that I want to be the best”, Andre says. “And that’s what keeps me, keeps me up at night, keeps me motivated and keeps me ready to take on the day.”

The idea for PUMA’s “Only See Great” campaign was inspired by cultural icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter who first said: “I only see great. I don’t see good. I don’t see compromise. We should always strive to make something great, something that will last.”

To watch the full interview with Andre De Grasse, please click HERE.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.


© Business Wire 2022
