Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:36 2022-10-10 am EDT
48.25 EUR   +1.44%
08:15aPUMA Ambassador and German Ice Hockey Star Leon Draisaitl Shares His Motivation and Goals in PUMA's “Only See Great” Campaign
BU
07:27aPUMA SE : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:28aPUMA SE : Hauck & Aufhauser revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA Ambassador and German Ice Hockey Star Leon Draisaitl Shares His Motivation and Goals in PUMA's “Only See Great” Campaign

10/10/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

“Greatness is doing it consistently"

German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl spoke about his motivation to keep performing at the highest level in a video interview with sports company PUMA, ahead of the new NHL season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005381/en/

PUMA Ambassador and German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl shares his motivation and goals in PUMA’s “Only See Great” campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

PUMA Ambassador and German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl shares his motivation and goals in PUMA’s “Only See Great” campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

After winning the pre-game with his team, Leon Draisaitl, who was named most valuable player in 2020, is more than ready to rock the upcoming season starting with the first game October 13th.

“Individual awards are always great. You know, they show you that your hard work has paid off. But I’m in a team sport, right? So, winning the ultimate trophy as a team is more important at the end of the day.”

With the ‘Only See Great’ campaign, PUMA explores the career path of its brand ambassadors, as they talk about their own paths to greatness, listening to their hearts, and finding a vision that no one else can see.

After reaching the semi-finals with his team last season, Leon is now aiming for the finals: “I hope that we can take the next step next season. It was a great run, obviously, when you get to that point you want to win. But we did run into a team that was better than us. But hopefully next season we’re going to be that team.”

Despite a serious injury, Draisaitl fought through the last games of the season. He had to change his mindset, but his motivation is stronger than ever, he said: “Greatness is consistency. So, I’m preparing for next season like I do for any other season and to me it’s important to do it all over again. You know, show people that I’m capable of being at the top of my game every single year every night”, Leon says.

The idea for PUMA’s “Only See Great” campaign was inspired by cultural icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter who first said: “I only see great. I don’t see good. I don’t see compromise. We should always strive to make something great, something that will last.”

To watch the full interview with Leon Draisaitl, please click HERE.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PUMA SE
08:15aPUMA Ambassador and German Ice Hockey Star Leon Draisaitl Shares His Motivation and Goa..
BU
07:27aPUMA SE : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:28aPUMA SE : Hauck & Aufhauser revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
03:07aPUMA SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/07PUMA SE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/07PUMA SE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/05Trafigura's Puma Energy agrees to sell Myanmar business
RE
10/05Trafigura's puma energy says it has agreed to sell myanmar busin…
RE
09/30Nike slumps on margin warning, rivals also drop
RE
09/30Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 240 M 8 055 M 8 055 M
Net income 2022 389 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2022 379 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 7 115 M 6 956 M 6 956 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 47,56 €
Average target price 88,50 €
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden President & Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Héloïse Temple-Boyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-55.76%6 956
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-8.58%8 885
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-46.21%7 857
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-20.78%5 354
CROCS, INC.-40.23%4 725
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-22.84%3 045