Always street-style ready, the quintessential Cali Court fuses tennis heritage with modern streetwear sensibilities. The stacked sole adds flair to the Cali Court's otherwise simplistic but stylish après-court aesthetic. A special graphic insignia featuring PUMA's Jumping Cat logo sits on the tongue, while PUMA's Formstrip accentuates the upper.

Styled on Winnie Harlow, the PUMA Cali Court is slated to arrive in a suite of six ultra-clean colorways, split across two installments. First up with three color schemes, the Cali Court Leather pack is punctuated by understated blue, purple, and pink hues. The second Cali Court Patent depicts the silhouette with tonal colorways and patent leather wrapping the toe box.

The new PUMA Cali Court Leather collection will be available starting August 10, 2023, from PUMA.com, PUMA flagship stores, and selected retailers, while the Cali Court Patent collection is set to arrive later in the year.