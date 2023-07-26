F A
Q2 2023
FACTS
ARNE FREUNDT
CEO PUMA SE
HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCT, MARKETING AND OTHER
* currency adjusted
2,121 44.8%
843
115
5.4%
MILLION € GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
MILLION €
MILLION €
EBIT MARGIN
NET SALES
OPEX
EBIT
+ 11.1%
- 1.7
+ 6.6%
- 21.2%
-1.9
REVENUE GROWTH
PERCENTAGE POINTS
OPEX GRWOTH
EBIT GROWTH
PERCENTAGE POINTS
(currency adjusted)
"On the back of our Q2 results, we are perfectly on track to achieve our full-year outlook in the transition year 2023. PUMA continued to grow by double-digits, demonstrating continued strong brand momentum, despite the volatile environment. As the best partner for Wholesale, we worked together with our retailers through elevated inventory levels in the market and successfully normalized our own inventory levels as planned.
Our strategic priorities Brand Elevation, winning in the U.S. and China are key for PUMA's future growth trajectory. We are making good progress on all levels and with the announcement of new leaderships for Global Marketing and Mainland China, we have put the required organizational foundation in place.
Moreover, I'm especially proud to welcome Xavi Simons, who is one of Europe's most exciting footballers, and Julien Alfred, one of the greatest up-and-coming 100m runners with chances for World Championship gold medal, to our PUMA Family."
- PUMA team Manchester City wins the Champions League and completes the treble
- PUMA signs Xavi Simons, one of Europe's most exciting footballers
- PUMA signs Julien Alfred, one of the greatest up-and-coming 100 m runners
- PUMA golfer Rickie Fowler wins his sixth PGA Tour title
- PUMA signs landmark deal with Formula 1
- PUMA and NBA star LaMelo Ball launch their first European tour as part of the MELO FASTER TOUR
- PUMA and New York streetwear brand Noah unveil the first collection of their multi-seasonal collaboration
- PUMA sees strong demand for its first drops of the terrace sneakers Palermo and Super Team
- 7 out of 10 PUMA productswere made from better materials in 2022
- In line with its strategic priorities, PUMA nominates Richard Teyssier as Global Brand & Marketing Director and Shirley
Li as General Manager China
• PUMA extends contract of CFO Hubert Hinterseher until end of 2027
1
H1 2023
P U M A B U S I N E S S
SALES SPLIT
H1 2023
(IN MILLION € / % OF NET SALES)
DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
PRODUCT DIVISONS
2,336
1,311
661
54%
31%
15%
FOOTWEAR
APPAREL
ACCESSORIES
REGIONS
3,327
77%
WHOLESALE
H1 2023 RESULTS
981
23%
DTC
1,730
40%
EMEA
1,689
39%
AMERICAS
889
21%
APAC
INCOME STATEMENT
(IN MILLION € / DEVIATION)
NET SALES
4,308/+10%
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
45.7%/-1.2 pp
OPEX
1,692/+13%
EBIT
291/-15%
NET INCOME
172/-16%
EPS
1.15
BALANCE SHEET AND CASHFLOW ITEMS
(IN MILLION € / DEVIATION)
INVENTORIES
2,146/+8%
TRADE RECEIVABLES
1,348/+13%
TRADE PAYABLES
1,457/-12%
WORKING CAPITAL
1,693/+59%
FREE CASHFLOW
-341/-
INVENTORY
DEVELOPMENT
INVENTORY LEVELS
NORMALIZED
