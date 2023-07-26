C T S H E E T * currency adjusted 2,121 44.8% 843 115 5.4% MILLION € GROSS PROFIT MARGIN MILLION € MILLION € EBIT MARGIN NET SALES OPEX EBIT + 11.1% - 1.7 + 6.6% - 21.2% -1.9 REVENUE GROWTH PERCENTAGE POINTS OPEX GRWOTH EBIT GROWTH PERCENTAGE POINTS (currency adjusted)

"On the back of our Q2 results, we are perfectly on track to achieve our full-year outlook in the transition year 2023. PUMA continued to grow by double-digits, demonstrating continued strong brand momentum, despite the volatile environment. As the best partner for Wholesale, we worked together with our retailers through elevated inventory levels in the market and successfully normalized our own inventory levels as planned.

Our strategic priorities Brand Elevation, winning in the U.S. and China are key for PUMA's future growth trajectory. We are making good progress on all levels and with the announcement of new leaderships for Global Marketing and Mainland China, we have put the required organizational foundation in place.

Moreover, I'm especially proud to welcome Xavi Simons, who is one of Europe's most exciting footballers, and Julien Alfred, one of the greatest up-and-coming 100m runners with chances for World Championship gold medal, to our PUMA Family."

PUMA team Manchester City wins the Champions League and completes the treble

Manchester City wins the Champions League and completes the treble PUMA signs Xavi Simons , one of Europe's most exciting footballers

Xavi Simons Europe's most exciting footballers PUMA signs Julien Alfred , one of the greatest up-and-coming 100 m runners

Julien Alfred greatest up-and-coming 100 m runners PUMA golfer Rickie Fowler wins his sixth PGA Tour title

Rickie Fowler wins his sixth PGA Tour title PUMA signs landmark deal with Formula 1

landmark deal with Formula 1 PUMA and NBA star LaMelo Ball launch their first European tour as part of the MELO FASTER TOUR

NBA star LaMelo Ball first European tour as part of the MELO FASTER TOUR PUMA and New York streetwear brand Noah unveil the first collection of their multi-seasonal collaboration

New York streetwear brand Noah first collection of their multi-seasonal collaboration PUMA sees strong demand for its first drops of the terrace sneakers Palermo and Super Team

strong demand terrace sneakers Palermo and Super Team 7 out of 10 PUMA products were made from better materials in 2022

from better materials in 2022 In line with its strategic priorities , PUMA nominates Richard Teyssier as Global Brand & Marketing Director and Shirley

Li as General Manager China