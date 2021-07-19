Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PUMA SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/19 10:24:23 am
99.98 EUR   -1.40%
10:14aPUMA : Faster Football Press Conference
PU
08:20aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
08:20aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
PUMA : Faster Football Press Conference

07/19/2021 | 10:14am EDT
In July, PUMA invited you to join the Faster Football movement with the unveiling of the next generation ULTRA 1.3. For the first time, PUMA will offer both a Unisex and Women-specific fit for its trailblazing new speed boot.

Hosted by Isabela Pagliari, join Gary Dixon, Dominique Gathier, Lilly Cocks, Manchester City's Esme Morgan and Norwich City's Todd Cantwell for PUMA's Faster Football event.

Watch the full virtual press conference below.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 398 M 7 541 M 7 541 M
Net income 2021 285 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2021 405 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,2x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 15 168 M 17 910 M 17 877 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 101,40 €
Average target price 105,25 €
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE9.88%17 622
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION30.69%10 587
CROCS, INC.79.16%7 463
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%6 115
ALPARGATAS S.A.24.24%5 341
POU CHEN CORPORATION20.06%3 965