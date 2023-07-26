Moreover, I'm especially proud to welcome Xavi Simons, who is one of Europe's most exciting footballers, and Julien Alfred, one of the greatest up- and-coming 100 m runners with chances for World Championship gold medal, to our PUMA Family."

Our strategic priorities Brand Elevation, winning in the U.S. and China are key for PUMA's future growth trajectory. We are making good progress on all levels and with the announcement of new leaderships for Global Marketing and Mainland China, we have put the required organizational foundation in place.

"On the back of our Q2 results, we are perfectly on track to achieve our full-year outlook in the transition year 2023. PUMA continued to grow by double-digits, demonstrating continued strong brand momentum, despite the volatile environment. As the best partner for Wholesale, we worked together with our retailers through elevated inventory levels in the market and successfully normalized our own inventory levels as planned.

Free cash flow per share (before acquisitions) (in €) Share price at end of the reporting period (in €) Market capitalization at end of the reporting period

4 Interim Management Report GENERAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS According to the summer forecast of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (ifw Kiel) of June 15, 2023, the expansion of the global economy remains subdued. Important factors that contributed to the weakening of the global economy last year have recently improved significantly. Energy prices have reversed, the prospects in China have improved with the abandonment of the zero- covid policy, and supply bottlenecks have ceased to impede economic activity to an unusual extent. However, the sharp tightening of monetary policy is weighing on growth. BRAND AND STRATEGY UPDATE In 2023, PUMA celebrates its 75th anniversary as a company and its proud history alongside the world's fastest athletes, pushing sports and culture forward. PUMA started the year by further refining its strategic priorities, which will guide the business going forward. The core of the strategy remains unchanged: to elevate the PUMA brand, enhance our product excellence and improve the quality of our distribution. This is based on three foundational pillars of focussing on people first, evolving sustainability and digitalizing our infrastructure. Within that strategic framework, we defined three top strategic priorities for PUMA's future growth trajectory: brand elevation, winning in the U.S. and rebounding strongly in China.

New versions of ULTRA, FUTURE and KING football boots In the first half of 2023, we launched new versions of our successful football boots ULTRA and FUTURE and re-launched our legendary boot KING as a third silo to broaden our offering in the light of our strong market share gains. Each football boot has a very clear proposition to our consumers and is endorsed by best-in-class players to underline its credibility. With the signings of Jack Grealish and Xavi Simons, we have further strengthened our ambassador rosters for our FUTURE and KING boot. PUMA teams among the best in football around the world With Jack Grealish in the starting lineup, PUMA team Manchester City won the treble for the first time in its history: the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FA CUP, showcasing that it's currently the best football team. Also our other PUMA teams were among the best in their countries: In Germany, Borussia Dortmund was a close runner up in the Bundesliga, in France, RC Lens and Olympique de Marseille finished second and third in Ligue 1, and in the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven once again won the KNVB Cup. At the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, the young talents of PUMA team Uruguay became world champions.