Half-Year Financial Report - January to June 2023
2
CONTENT
Key Figures
3
Interim Management Report
- General Economic Conditions
4
- Brand and Strategy Update
4 - 6
- Sales and Earnings Development
7 - 9
- Net Assets and Financial Position
10
- Outlook
11
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
- Balance Sheet
12
- Income Statement
13
- Statement of Comprehensive Income
14
- Cashflow Statement
15
- Statement of Changes in Equity
16
- Operating Segments
17 - 18
- Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
19 - 23
Management Board / Supervisory Board
24
Financial Calendar
25
3
Key Figures
Sales
Gross profit margin Operating result (EBIT) Net income
- in % of sales
Total assets
Equity ratio in %
Working capital
Gross cash flow
Free cash flow (before acquisitions)
Earnings per share (in €) Gross cash flow per share (in €)
Free cash flow per share (before acquisitions) (in €) Share price at end of the reporting period (in €) Market capitalization at end of the reporting period
Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
1-6/2023 € million
4,308.3
45.7%
290.9
172.3
4.0%
6,899.7
37.1%
1,693.0
491.4 -341.4
1.15
3.28 -2.28 55.12 8,255
158.0
1-6/2022
Devi-
€ million
ation
3,914.1
10.1%
46.8%
342.4
-15.0%
205.6 -16.2%
5.3%
6,606.4
4.4%
39.1%
1,067.4
58.6%
455.3
7.9%
38.6
-
1.37 -16.3%
3.04 7.8%
0.26-
- -12.2%
9,401 -12.2%
- 71.1%
Arne Freundt, CEO:
"On the back of our Q2 results, we are perfectly on track to achieve our full-year outlook in the transition year 2023. PUMA continued to grow by double-digits, demonstrating continued strong brand momentum, despite the volatile environment. As the best partner for Wholesale, we worked together with our retailers through elevated inventory levels in the market and successfully normalized our own inventory levels as planned.
Our strategic priorities Brand Elevation, winning in the U.S. and China are key for PUMA's future growth trajectory. We are making good progress on all levels and with the announcement of new leaderships for Global Marketing and Mainland China, we have put the required organizational foundation in place.
Moreover, I'm especially proud to welcome Xavi Simons, who is one of Europe's most exciting footballers, and Julien Alfred, one of the greatest up- and-coming 100 m runners with chances for World Championship gold medal, to our PUMA Family."
4
Interim Management Report
GENERAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS
According to the summer forecast of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (ifw Kiel) of June 15, 2023, the expansion of the global economy remains subdued. Important factors that contributed to the weakening of the global economy last year have recently improved significantly. Energy prices have reversed, the prospects in China have improved with the abandonment of the zero- covid policy, and supply bottlenecks have ceased to impede economic activity to an unusual extent. However, the sharp tightening of monetary policy is weighing on growth.
BRAND AND STRATEGY UPDATE
In 2023, PUMA celebrates its 75th anniversary as a company and its proud history alongside the world's fastest athletes, pushing sports and culture forward.
PUMA started the year by further refining its strategic priorities, which will guide the business going forward. The core of the strategy remains unchanged: to elevate the PUMA brand, enhance our product excellence and improve the quality of our distribution. This is based on three foundational pillars of focussing on people first, evolving sustainability and digitalizing our infrastructure. Within that strategic framework, we defined three top strategic priorities for PUMA's future growth trajectory: brand elevation, winning in the U.S. and rebounding strongly in China.
New versions of ULTRA, FUTURE and KING football boots
In the first half of 2023, we launched new versions of our successful football boots ULTRA and FUTURE and re-launched our legendary boot KING as a third silo to broaden our offering in the light of our strong market share gains. Each football boot has a very clear proposition to our consumers and is endorsed by best-in-class players to underline its credibility. With the signings of Jack Grealish and Xavi Simons, we have further strengthened our ambassador rosters for our FUTURE and KING boot.
PUMA teams among the best in football around the world
With Jack Grealish in the starting lineup, PUMA team Manchester City won the treble for the first time in its history: the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FA CUP, showcasing that it's currently the best football team.
Also our other PUMA teams were among the best in their countries: In Germany, Borussia Dortmund was a close runner up in the Bundesliga, in France, RC Lens and Olympique de Marseille finished second and third in Ligue 1, and in the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven once again won the KNVB Cup. At the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, the young talents of PUMA team Uruguay became world champions.
At the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which started this month, around 90 players are wearing our football boots. After two years of research, we are proud to offer all our boots in women's specific fits with a lower volume in the midfoot and a smaller instep compared to our unisex sizes. The fact that more than 90% of our professional female players choose our boots in women's specific fits shows us that there is a real demand for these products.
PUMA further establishes NITRO™ technology for excellence in Running
In our Running category, we continued to focus on establishing our NITRO™ foam technology in the market. Our NITRO™ foam is one of the best foams in the industry and maximizes responsiveness and cushioning while being extremely lightweight. Our NITRO™ foam technology is at the core of our award-winning Running styles DEVIATE, VELOCITY and the latest addition FOREVERRUN. We continue to see strong market share gains in this category and further underlined our credibility in this field with signings of new ambassdors: European 5,000 m Champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen, marathon legend Edna Kiplagat and European marathon Champion Aleksandra Lisowska.
5
PUMA athletes dominate in track and field
In Track & Field, PUMA demonstrated its dominant position by celebrating 17 medals at European Indoor Championship in Istanbul and great performances throughout the year, including a pole vault world record by Armand "Mondo" Duplantis at the indoor event in Clermont-Ferrand. With Marcell Jacobs, current Olympic 100 m Champion, and Julien Alfred, current NCAA 100m Champion, PUMA further reinforced its strong ambassador roster ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
At the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, PUMA athletes took 13 medals, with Cuban sprinter Omara Durand adding to her status as one of the most successful para athletes of her generation with 3 gold medals.
PUMA Golf athletes win big
In Golf, PUMA ambassador Rickie Fowler captured his sixth PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, while Patricia Isabel Schmidt secured her maiden European Tour win at the Belgian Ladies Open.
PUMA signs landmark deal with Formula 1
In Motorsport, we added to our exceptional line up of partnerships by signing a landmark deal with Formula 1 to become the official supplier at F1 races and securing the rights to produce F1 branded apparel, footwear and accessories. As part of this agreement, our subsidiary stichd will exclusively sell F1 fanwear and products of all ten teams around the race circuit. Through our partnerships in F1, PUMA strongly benefits from the surging popularity of the sport, especially in the United States, which hosts two of the hottest races of the F1 season in Miami and Las Vegas.
PUMA further builds on success with LaMelo Ball
To win in the important US market, our Basketball business plays a crucial role in our strategy. Together with PUMA ambassador LaMelo Ball, we launched his successful signature shoe MB.02 in a version inspired by the popular cartoon Rick and Morty. We teamed up with NBA rookie and the 3rd NBA Draft Pick Scoot Henderson to present the new All-Pro NITRO™, PUMA's newest Basketball silhouette which features our NITRO™ foam technology. And for Breanna Stewart, our WNBA ambassador, we introduced the Stewie 2 Earth, the latest edition of her signature Basketball shoe.
To capture the popularity of Basketball outside of North America, we organized the "Melo Faster Tour" around Europe, connecting LaMelo Ball with his European fans at events in Berlin, London, Milan and Paris.
Rihanna is back!
Away from the pitches, courts and tracks, we announced the return of global superstar Rihanna, one of our most successful partners ever, as a brand ambassador. Over the course of three years starting in 2015, we launched several best-selling products with her, including the Footwear News Shoe of the Year 2016, the PUMA Creeper. PUMA's new agreement with Rihanna is a multi-year partnership, in which she will co-create new collections with us, with a special focus on unisex and kids ranges. The first Fenty x PUMA product will drop in the market in September this year and showcase Rihanna's point of view on the terrace trend.
PUMA captures the terrace trend with successful new models
Speaking to the emerging terrace trend, we reintroduced our classics Palermo OG and Super Team OG to the market and saw a strong demand for the first drops. These low-top styles were a popular fashion item on the terraces of football stadiums of the 1980s and are part of PUMA's lineup this year to capture the increasing popularity of this trend. With our CA Pro and Slipstream, we continued to have strong propositions for the ongoing demand for white court shoes, with our RS- X we further built on our strong Progressive Running offer and with Mayze we continued to excite our female consumers.
