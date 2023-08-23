Javier, who has been with PUMA since 2009 and has worked as the Area General Manager for Southern Europe for the past nine years, succeeds Richard Teyssier, who started his new role as PUMA's Global Brand & Marketing Director in July.

"During his time as Area General Manager of Southern Europe, Javier has done a great job of elevating the PUMA brand and growing our business substantially in Southern Europe," said Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO. "In his new job as General Manager Europe, Javier will build on PUMA's strong momentum in the region, strengthen our position as the best partner for our retailers and align our Go-To-Market activities across the region."

Esteve Planas (47) will succeed Javier as Area General Manager for Southern Europe. He has held several financial roles at PUMA between 2010 and 2022, including as the CFO of PUMA Spain and PUMA Iberia. In these positions, he helped set PUMA's successful growth strategy in Southern Europe. He returns to PUMA after working as CFO of Spanish pharmaceutical company Galenicum since the start of 2023.