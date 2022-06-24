Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-06-24 am EDT
67.27 EUR   +5.01%
10:42aPUMA Kicks Off Its Largest Web3 Collaboration To Date, with 10KTF Shop
BU
08:38aPUMA SE : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
06:42aPUMA SE : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
PUMA Kicks Off Its Largest Web3 Collaboration To Date, with 10KTF Shop

06/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
PUMA has entered New Tokyo, the virtual city 10KTF calls home. The shop is known for its streetwear offerings and is owned by Wagmi-san, a digital artisan whose collections and NFT community recently welcomed the global sports brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005314/en/

PUMA Kicks Off Its Largest Web3 Collaboration To Date, with 10KTF Shop PUMA has entered New Tokyo, the virtual city 10KTF calls home. The shop is known for its streetwear offerings and is owned by Wagmi-san, a digital artisan whose collections and NFT community recently welcomed the global sports brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

News of the partnership was shared at an event hosted by 10KTF last night in New York. Their event was one of many hosted during the week of NFT.NYC, a conference attended by crypto industry professionals, traders, and other web3 enthusiasts. The official announcement confirms weeks of speculation after PUMA tweeted a video previewing the new release of a classic sneaker. Camouflaged in the video is a frame with the shop’s logo and Wagmi-san at his storefront. Despite how hidden it may have been, the subtle clue was quickly discovered and fueled conversations around its meaning for 10KTF collectors.

“PUMA values the extremely engaged and passionate community that Wagmi-san has nurtured,” said Adam Petrick, chief brand officer at PUMA. “We’re excited to join 10KTF and bring a physical layer to the current digital experience.”

Wagmi-san has previously alluded to his ambitions of bringing physical goods beyond the metaverse.

“Thanks to the rise of our 10KTF community and the like-minded craftspeople at PUMA, a long-held dream of mine gets to be fulfilled. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring our crafts and our stories into the physical realm and usher in a new era for New Tokyo,” he said.

For now, New Tokyo includes collectors of 10KTF, plus 16 additional NFT communities. This includes Gutter Cat Gang and Cool Cats, who have also partnered with PUMA as the sports brand becomes increasingly active in the web3 space.

Further details of the project will be released this summer.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany

10KTF

Founded in September 2021, 10KTF is the leading shop known for producing the bespoke digital accessories in the Metaverse. Located in New Tokyo, the shop is owned and operated by Wagmi-san, a renowned artisan who creates 1:1 digital collectibles for select parent NFT projects. 10KTF is a product of WENEW Labs.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 884 M 8 290 M 8 290 M
Net income 2022 401 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2022 348 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 9 584 M 10 078 M 10 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 64,06 €
Average target price 103,25 €
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Héloïse Temple-Boyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-40.41%10 115
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.66%12 775
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-28.78%6 832
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-15.51%5 611
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-24.49%3 148
DR. MARTENS PLC-40.79%3 120