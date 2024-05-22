PUMA SE, Herzogenaurach
Annual General Meeting on 22 May, 2024
Voting results - Overview
Item 2
Resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings
(adopted)
119,750,824
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)
119,504,366
Yes votes
(99.79 %)
246,458
No votes
(0.21 %)
203
Abstentions
Item 3
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for
(adopted)
the 2023 financial year
118,966,027
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 78.88 % of capital stock)
118,160,946
Yes votes
(99.32 %)
805,081
No votes
(0.68 %)
785,000
Abstentions
Item 4
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for
(adopted)
the 2023 financial year
118,420,516
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 78.52 % of capital stock)
104,399,358
Yes votes
(88.16 %)
14,021,158
No votes
(11.84 %)
1,330,511
Abstentions
Item 5
Appointment of the annual auditor and the group auditor for the 2024
(adopted)
financial year
119,748,811
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)
119,472,003
Yes votes
(99.77 %)
276,808
No votes
(0.23 %)
2,216
Abstentions
Item 6
Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2023
(adopted)
financial year
119,748,975
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)
94,524,621
Yes votes
(78.94 %)
25,224,354
No votes
(21.06 %)
2,052
Abstentions
Item 7
Resolution on the amendment of Section 10 of the Articles of Association
(adopted)
(expansion of the Supervisory Board)
119,748,984
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)
119,500,805
Yes votes
(99.79 %)
248,179
No votes
(0.21 %)
2,043
Abstentions
Item 8.1
Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board Members - Harsh Saini
(adopted)
119,749,016
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)
119,432,318
Yes votes
(99.74 %)
316,698
No votes
(0.26 %)
2,011
Abstentions
Item 8.2
Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board Members - Roland Krueger
(adopted)
119,749,715
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)
119,433,026
Yes votes
(99.74 %)
316,689
No votes
(0.26 %)
1,312
Abstentions
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Item 9
Resolution on the amendment to the compensation system for members of
(adopted)
the Supervisory Board and amendment of Section 15.1 and 15.2 of the
Articles of Association
119,744,922
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.39 % of capital stock)
118,387,552
Yes votes
(98.87 %)
1,357,370
No votes
(1.13 %)
6,105
Abstentions
Item 10
Resolution on the cancellation of the existing authorization to acquire and
(adopted)
use treasury shares and the granting of a new authorization to acquire and
utilize treasury shares with the option to exclude subscription rights
119,742,431
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.39 % of capital stock)
114,977,813
Yes votes
(96.02 %)
4,764,618
No votes
(3.98 %)
8,596
Abstentions
Item 11
Resolution on the amendment of Section 18.2 sentence 3 of the Articles of
(adopted)
Association
119,747,878
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)
119,500,824
Yes votes
(99.79 %)
247,054
No votes
(0.21 %)
3,149
Abstentions
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
