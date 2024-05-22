PUMA SE, Herzogenaurach

Annual General Meeting on 22 May, 2024

Voting results - Overview

Item 2

Resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings

(adopted)

119,750,824

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)

119,504,366

Yes votes

(99.79 %)

246,458

No votes

(0.21 %)

203

Abstentions

Item 3

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for

(adopted)

the 2023 financial year

118,966,027

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 78.88 % of capital stock)

118,160,946

Yes votes

(99.32 %)

805,081

No votes

(0.68 %)

785,000

Abstentions

Item 4

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for

(adopted)

the 2023 financial year

118,420,516

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 78.52 % of capital stock)

104,399,358

Yes votes

(88.16 %)

14,021,158

No votes

(11.84 %)

1,330,511

Abstentions

Item 5

Appointment of the annual auditor and the group auditor for the 2024

(adopted)

financial year

119,748,811

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)

119,472,003

Yes votes

(99.77 %)

276,808

No votes

(0.23 %)

2,216

Abstentions

Item 6

Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2023

(adopted)

financial year

119,748,975

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)

94,524,621

Yes votes

(78.94 %)

25,224,354

No votes

(21.06 %)

2,052

Abstentions

Item 7

Resolution on the amendment of Section 10 of the Articles of Association

(adopted)

(expansion of the Supervisory Board)

119,748,984

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)

119,500,805

Yes votes

(99.79 %)

248,179

No votes

(0.21 %)

2,043

Abstentions

Item 8.1

Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board Members - Harsh Saini

(adopted)

119,749,016

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)

119,432,318

Yes votes

(99.74 %)

316,698

No votes

(0.26 %)

2,011

Abstentions

Item 8.2

Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board Members - Roland Krueger

(adopted)

119,749,715

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)

119,433,026

Yes votes

(99.74 %)

316,689

No votes

(0.26 %)

1,312

Abstentions

Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places

Page 1

PUMA SE, Herzogenaurach

Annual General Meeting on 22 May, 2024

Voting results - Overview

Item 9

Resolution on the amendment to the compensation system for members of

(adopted)

the Supervisory Board and amendment of Section 15.1 and 15.2 of the

Articles of Association

119,744,922

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.39 % of capital stock)

118,387,552

Yes votes

(98.87 %)

1,357,370

No votes

(1.13 %)

6,105

Abstentions

Item 10

Resolution on the cancellation of the existing authorization to acquire and

(adopted)

use treasury shares and the granting of a new authorization to acquire and

utilize treasury shares with the option to exclude subscription rights

119,742,431

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.39 % of capital stock)

114,977,813

Yes votes

(96.02 %)

4,764,618

No votes

(3.98 %)

8,596

Abstentions

Item 11

Resolution on the amendment of Section 18.2 sentence 3 of the Articles of

(adopted)

Association

119,747,878

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.40 % of capital stock)

119,500,824

Yes votes

(99.79 %)

247,054

No votes

(0.21 %)

3,149

Abstentions

Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places

Page 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 16:34:07 UTC.