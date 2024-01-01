Its unique foam combination includes two millimetres more of PUMA's innovative NITROFOAM™ - a nitrogen-infused foam technology that provides explosive energy - to ensure you have the cushion, comfort and versatility you need to conquer all types of distance.

A specially engineered, breathable mesh upper is lined with a bespoke PWRTAPE, providing targetted support and structure in areas most prone to stress, whilst the rolled collar is reinforced with foam to enhance comfort and fit. The PUMAGRIP outsole ensures maximum, multi-surface traction, empowering you to move forward with confidence.

The futuristic Psychedelic Rush colour way is built to last, complemented by an elevated black and silver PUMA formstrip, with a predominantly white midsole that stands out as you step into your smoothest of running rides, with the comfort of the world at your feet.

The Velocity NITRO™ 3 Psychedelic Rush will be available starting January 24, 2024 in selected retailers and from February 1, 2024 on PUMA.com and in PUMA flagship stores.

Velocity NITRO™ 3 Specifications

Price: €130

Weight: 264g

Stack Height: 36mm

Drop: 10mm

Lifespan: 800km / 500miles