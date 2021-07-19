PUMA : Richard Teyssier appointed as PUMA's General Manager...

Richard will oversee the Areas Central Europe, France, UK & Ireland, Southern Europe, Nordics and Retail Europe. Richard will report into Arne Freundt and will be based at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Prior to this new role, Richard had been General Manager PUMA France since 2010 before joining from Mars Company.

Christophe Cance (47) will succeed Richard as Area General Manager for PUMA France. He has held different sales functions since he joined PUMA in 2008. Prior to this, he worked at Adidas and New Balance. Christophe will be based in Strasbourg and report into Richard.