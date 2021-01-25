Log in
PUMA SE    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/25 01:08:10 pm
82.89 EUR   -2.64%
12:55pPUMA SE : Baader Bank downgrades from Buy to Sell rating
MD
11:39aPUMA EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Williams Brooks Property
MT
06:30aPUMA SE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
PUMA SE : Baader Bank downgrades from Buy to Sell rating

01/25/2021 | 12:55pm EST
Baader Bank downgrades PUMA SE from Buy to Sell. The target price is lowered from EUR 90 to EUR 80.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 216 M 6 329 M 6 329 M
Net income 2020 80,3 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
Net cash 2020 143 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 159x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 12 733 M 15 500 M 15 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 90,16 €
Last Close Price 85,14 €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-7.74%15 500
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED11.39%47 738
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION11.54%8 984
CROCS, INC.17.04%4 950
ALPARGATAS S.A.-3.67%4 063
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED10.16%3 696
