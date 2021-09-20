Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PUMA SE
  News
  Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 11:01:12 am
98.61 EUR   -2.12%
10:35aPUMA SE : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08:31aPUMA SE : Release according to Article -4-
DJ
08:31aPUMA SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA SE : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating

09/20/2021 | 10:35am EDT
Herbert Sturm from DZ Bank retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about PUMA SE
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
Financials
Sales 2021 6 498 M 7 612 M 7 612 M
Net income 2021 298 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2021 427 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,6x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 15 071 M 17 691 M 17 653 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 14 767
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
PUMA SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 100,75 €
Average target price 115,53 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE9.18%17 691
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION51.68%12 033
CROCS, INC.147.65%9 681
ALPARGATAS S.A.35.88%5 724
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%5 460
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED44.69%3 958