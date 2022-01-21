Log in
Sign up
PUMA SE
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Puma SE
News
Summary
PUM
DE0006969603
PUMA SE
(PUM)
Add to my list
Report
01/21 11:49:28 am
01/21 11:49:28 am
93.57
EUR
-2.04%
11:25a
PUMA SE
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:18a
PUMA SE
: Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:55a
PUMA SE
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
PUMA SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
01/21/2022 | 11:25am EST
DZ Bank analyst Herbert Sturm maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about PUMA SE
11:25a
PUMA SE
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:18a
PUMA SE
: Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:55a
PUMA SE
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
01/20
Travel stocks lead European shares higher as airlines soar
RE
01/20
PUMA SE
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/20
PUMA
: named Top Employer 2022 in 16 countries
PU
01/20
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down After -2-
DJ
01/20
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down After Mixed Asia Trading, US Fall
DJ
01/20
PUMA SE
: UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
01/20
PUMA SE
: Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
11:25a
PUMA SE
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:18a
PUMA SE
: Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:55a
PUMA SE
: Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
6 803 M
7 714 M
7 714 M
Net income 2021
312 M
354 M
354 M
Net Debt 2021
384 M
435 M
435 M
P/E ratio 2021
46,0x
Yield 2021
0,65%
Capitalization
14 288 M
16 202 M
16 201 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,16x
EV / Sales 2022
1,93x
Nbr of Employees
14 300
Free-Float
60,8%
More Financials
Chart PUMA SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
95,52 €
Average target price
118,19 €
Spread / Average Target
23,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden
Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher
Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus
Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel
Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE
-11.14%
16 202
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION
-13.32%
8 568
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.
-3.76%
6 509
CROCS, INC.
-16.89%
6 271
DR. MARTENS PLC
-21.78%
4 570
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED
0.69%
4 414
More Results
