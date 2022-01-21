Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Puma SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/21 11:49:28 am
93.57 EUR   -2.04%
11:25aPUMA SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:18aPUMA SE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:55aPUMA SE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

01/21/2022 | 11:25am EST
DZ Bank analyst Herbert Sturm maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PUMA SE
Financials
Sales 2021 6 803 M 7 714 M 7 714 M
Net income 2021 312 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2021 384 M 435 M 435 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 14 288 M 16 202 M 16 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 95,52 €
Average target price 118,19 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Hinterseher Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUMA SE-11.14%16 202
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-13.32%8 568
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-3.76%6 509
CROCS, INC.-16.89%6 271
DR. MARTENS PLC-21.78%4 570
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED0.69%4 414