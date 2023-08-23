PUMA SE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
Today at 01:00 pm
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 65.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:10:44 2023-08-23 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|60.09 EUR
|-3.83%
|-4.72%
|+6.07%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+6.07%
|10 155 M $
|-8.60%
|8 417 M $
|+19.33%
|7 761 M $
|-8.24%
|6 073 M $
|+37.98%
|14 514 M $
|+2.51%
|2 810 M $
|-10.96%
|2 687 M $
|+6.45%
|2 678 M $
|-8.39%
|2 075 M $
|-21.25%
|1 986 M $