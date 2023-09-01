PUMA SE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
Today at 07:50 am
Piral Dadhania from RBC retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 75.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08:12:29 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|62.06 EUR
|+0.10%
|+2.83%
|+9.10%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+9.14%
|10 071 M $
|-9.46%
|8 314 M $
|+19.93%
|7 786 M $
|+32.55%
|13 827 M $
|-10.23%
|6 000 M $
|-0.10%
|2 737 M $
|-16.37%
|2 644 M $
|+2.28%
|2 624 M $
|-10.22%
|2 021 M $
|-16.58%
|1 980 M $