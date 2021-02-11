Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Puma SE    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA SE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS

02/11/2021 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 94.40.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUMA SE -2.25% 82.36 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
UBS GROUP AG 0.44% 13.74 Delayed Quote.10.18%
All news about PUMA SE
02/10PUMA SE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02/10PUMA SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
02/08PUMA : celebrates their low-profile heritage with the...
PU
01/25PUMA SE : Downgraded to Neutral by Morgan Stanley
MD
01/25PUMA SE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
01/25PUMA SE : Baader Bank downgrades from Buy to Sell rating
MD
01/25PUMA EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Williams Brooks Property
MT
01/25PUMA SE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/24PUMA : Named european top employer for 2021
PU
01/24PUMA : heats up the grid with Scuderia Ferrari collection...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 200 M 6 304 M 6 304 M
Net income 2020 76,7 M 93,0 M 93,0 M
Net Debt 2020 256 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 166x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 12 317 M 14 944 M 14 932 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 89,61 €
Last Close Price 82,36 €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-10.75%14 944
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED19.20%49 973
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION13.50%9 169
CROCS, INC.25.65%5 392
ALPARGATAS S.A.-6.64%4 010
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED8.30%3 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ